NAMs demand explanation for non-appointment of paramount chief

By Arret Jatta

The failure of government to appoint a paramount chief has attracted the attention of National Assembly Members who yesterday demanded explanations from the Minister of Lands, Local Government and Religious Affairs, Hamat Bah.

Section 131B of the Local Government Act mandated the appointment of a paramount Seyfo or chief.

Commenting on the issue, Lamin J Sanneh, Member for Brikama South expressed frustration, noting that this was the second time the question had been raised.

He told Minister Bah: “You are the policy advisor to the president in respect to the protection of the laws of this country, and failing to appoint a paramount ‘Seyfo’ is a contravention of the law.” Minister Bah acknowledged the legal provision but revealed that the president is not currently considering the appointment until further notice.

“But I would endeavour to advise the president,” he assured.

Musa Badjie from Talinding too pressed the minister over the matter asking why the appointment has not been effected.

In reply Minister Bah attributed it to a lack of advice from his end.

Asked by Member for Sami Alfusainey Ceesay if his ministry had ever discussed the issue of paramount chief with the president, the minister responded: “I am not answering that question because it is out of my purview to disclose matters I discuss with the president”.