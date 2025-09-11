Trade minister reassigned to defence

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle, reassigning Trade Minister Baboucarr Joof to the Ministry of Defence and appointing the Auditor General Modou Ceesay to head the Ministry of Trade.

In a late Wednesday announcement, State House announced the reassignment of Baboucarr Joof, who has served as Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, to the sensitive post of Minister of Defence. Joof, a seasoned technocrat with an economic background, will now be tasked with overseeing national security, armed forces operation and defence sector reform at a time when peace and stability remain high on the government’s agenda.

In a parallel move, Barrow named the country’s Auditor General Modou Ceesay as the new Minister of Trade.

In a similar development, the director of Internal Audit Amadou Sowe has been appointed as new Auditor General while Mr Masireh K Drammeh is acting Director of Internal Audit.