Thursday, September 11, 2025
Gambia News

Trade minister reassigned to defence

Omar Bah 19

By Omar Bah

President Adama Barrow has effected a minor cabinet reshuffle, reassigning Trade Minister Baboucarr Joof to the Ministry of Defence and appointing the Auditor General Modou Ceesay to head the Ministry of Trade.
In a late Wednesday announcement, State House announced the reassignment of Baboucarr Joof, who has served as Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, to the sensitive post of Minister of Defence. Joof, a seasoned technocrat with an economic background, will now be tasked with overseeing national security, armed forces operation and defence sector reform at a time when peace and stability remain high on the government’s agenda.
In a parallel move, Barrow named the country’s Auditor General Modou Ceesay as the new Minister of Trade.
In a similar development, the director of Internal Audit Amadou Sowe has been appointed as new Auditor General while Mr Masireh K Drammeh is acting Director of Internal Audit.

