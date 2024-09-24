NaNA, World Bank cash distribution reaches 5000 households in URR

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The World Bank-funded cash transfer to the vulnerable Gambian community, distributed by the National Nutrition Agency (NANA), has reached 5000 households in the Upper River Region (URR).

Implemented in partnership with the Department of Community Development and Directorate of Social Welfare, the Nafa Program is part of The Gambia’s Resilience, Inclusion, Skills, and Equity (RISE Project). It aims to increase foundational learning for early-grade students; access to job-relevant training for youths; and income-generating opportunities, including for the poor and vulnerable.

- Advertisement -

The distribution team on Tuesday disbursed funds to 283 beneficiaries in Bajaha Kunda.

Baboucarr Bobb, Senior Program Officer Research, Monitoring, and Evaluation at NaNA, said beneficiaries are taken through a series of consultations and counselling before the funds are handed to them to ensure the judicious utilisation.

“We are not giving them money but also doing social and behavioural change communication. We discuss issues related to health, education, agriculture, violence, and positive parenting,” he said.

- Advertisement -

The beneficiaries expressed delight over the disbursement and vowed to judiciously utilise the funds.