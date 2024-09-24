Initiative to greenup Gambian schools signed

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Plantation Nurseries and Child Fund Friday signed an MOU to enhance school environments through the planting of fruit trees to boost student health, education quality, and combat climate change.

The initiative is envisaged to provide supplementary food for students and improve their nutritional status.

The project aligns with the broader goal of fostering a deeper connection between people and nature, empowering communities, and combating climate change through environmental stewardship. The collaboration is emphasised as a global effort, requiring participation from all sectors and levels of society, including government and NGOs. The MoU’s implementation will involve creating a detailed plan and ensuring quality delivery of outcomes with a focus on collaboration and reaching out to various stakeholders for success.

The project targets 128 schools with a specific focus on addressing issues of climate change.

Samba Faye, the CEO of Plantation Nurseries, said the MoU marks a pivotal moment in “our collective efforts to address one of the most pressing issues of our time—climate change.”.

“The MoU is also a testament to the power of partnership, the spirit of community, and the unwavering belief that together, we can create meaningful and lasting positive change,” he said.

He said his organisation is committed to fostering a deeper connection between people and nature, empowering communities to take ownership of their environments, and creating spaces where children can grow with an understanding of the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation.

“Trees are one of the most powerful tools we have in the fight against climate change. They absorb carbon dioxide, improve air quality, prevent soil erosion, and enhance biodiversity. They also play a crucial role in food security, especially in schools, where many students rely on school meals for their daily nutrition,” he said.

Musukuta Komma-Bah, the county director of Child Fund-The Gambia, said the MoU will facilitate timely and robust communication and coordination between the two partners.

Alieu Mendy, the manager of the Dinding Yiriwa Federation, urged the government and the National Assembly to put the issue of the environment at the forefront.

He also thanked Child Fund and partners for supporting the project.