Ecomig-Ghana holds sports day to foster camaraderie with sister security agencies

The Ecomig-Ghana troops stationed in Barra last week held a daylong sports event with their Gambian counterparts to foster mutual relationship and understanding.

The event brought together the foreign troops and the various Gambian security agencies. High-ranking security officials from the security forces including the deputy governor of NBR were in attendance.

The celebration began with a football competition involving six teams: Ecomig-Ghana, GAF, Immigration, Police, Fire Service, and Ports at the Essau sandy football field. This event was won by the Gambia Armed Forces GAF who defeated immigration on penalties.

The football competition was by marathon, push-ups, volleyball, and table tennis. Ecomig-Ghana won the Marathon, Push-up, and Table Tennis competitions, while Gambia Ports Authority secured victory in the Volleyball competition.

The Deputy Governor of North Bank Region, Dembo Samateh, commended the Ghanaian troops for leading the way in fostering unity and cohesion with the Gambian security forces. He said the sporting activity indicates the unity and strong cooperation between security agencies in his region.

“This is not the first of its kind that Ghanaian troops came up with such initiatives and they are very supportive to the residents of North Bank Region,” he said.

The operation commander of the second infantry battalion, Major Demba Baldeh, said the day-long event will further enhance the civil-military relations between Ecomig troops and other participating security entities.

The Contingent Commander of the Ghanaian troops, Lt Colonel Abraham Puoriyelle Dery, said his troops have participated in many security-related activities with sister security agencies based in NBR.

“We are doing it to promote unity and deepen the existing ties we have with the local forces,” he said.

He said the Sports Day provided an opportunity for the security agencies to engage in fun and as well foster relation and understanding among themselves. “It also served as a platform for interaction, sharing experiences and ideas, building connections, and exchanging pleasantries. Additionally, it presented an opportunity to foster brotherhood among the participants,” he added.