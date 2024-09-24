Man remanded for threatening to stab sister

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Senior Magistrate P Sowe of the Brusubi court yesterday remanded one Cherno Bah, accused of threatening to stab his sister Aji Kumba Bah with a knife at Old Yundum.

Mr Bah faces one count charge of threatening violence.

- Advertisement -

When the charge was read and interpreted to him, he told the court: “I cannot remember that because at that time I was under the influence of alcohol”.

Police prosecutor Sergeant 4422 Jebel Sallah told the court that the accused person threatened to stab his sister Aji Kumba Bah with a knife earlier this month. The policeman objected to bail for the accused person.

“Your Worship, we are afraid that if he is granted bail, he may commit similar offence since he said he is under the influence of alcohol. Therefore, for the safety of the accused and the family members, I urge the court to remand him,” the prosecutor begged.

- Advertisement -

Responding, the accused person who was unrepresented by a lawyer, pleaded to the court that he will not repeat the offense. However, presiding magistrate Sowe was not convinced and ordered that the accused be remanded at State Central Prisons Mile 2.

The trial magistrate further reminded the accused of his constitutional right to have a legal representative and adjourned the case to 16 October for full hearing.