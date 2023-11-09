NAQAA orders 7 training institutions to close

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority, NAQAA, has issued a directive for the immediate closure of seven training institutions for failure to regularise their registration and accreditation licences.

Schools ordered to close are; A&A Financial Training Centre, Batokunku Nurse Assistant Training Centre, Khamsys Technologies Limited, MJ Hairdressing, Express Beauty Salon and Skills Training Centre, Gambia Girls Guide Association Skills Training Centre, House of Skills Training Centre and Simma Vocational Training Institute.



According to the regulatory body, these institutions have been operating with expired registration and accreditation licences which violates the NAQAA Act 2021.

NAQAA stated that a total ban has been placed on recruitment of students by the said institutions and they must not engage in any form of advertisement as training institutions and should not engage in any clandestine delivery of education or training related activities.

It further warned that individuals or entities dealing with these mentioned institutions on education and training related matters do so at their own risk.



NAQAA was established by an Act of Parliament in 2005 with a mandate to provide policies and guidelines, monitor and oversee the quality assurance practices of tertiary and higher education institutions, issuance and revocation of licences to higher education institutions, trainers, assessors and verifiers in tertiary education institutions among others.