Navy rescues 176, arrests 12 illegal fishing vessels in six months

By Amadou Jadama

The Gambian Navy’s operational activities in the last six months has resulted in the rescue of some one hundred and seventy six (176) people from near drowning at sea, in addition to intercepting illegal fishing vessels.

Revealing these statistics during the visit of army chief Mamat Cham to the Naval headquarters yesterday, Navy Commander, Fara Jobe said the naval command and fleet remain committed to the defence and protection of the country’s maritime and national interest.

He reported that from January to June this year, the maritime patrol operations undertook 18 sea patrols (on average 3 patrols monthly) and 72 riverine patrols (on average 12 patrols monthly).

“We also conducted a search and rescue operations that saved 176 lives and made 60 medical evacuations mostly around the Janjangbureh and Lamin koto crossing point,” the navy chief said.

He said these operations managed to prevent narcotics trafficking, smuggling of illicit goods, illegal fishing, irregular migration and illegal transshipment of petroleum products.

“During these patrols, a total of 12 vessels were intercepted and arrested including three industrial fishing vessels and six local canoes,” he added.

Commander Jobe also informed the CDS about some operational challenges faced by his unit, among them, the lack of special vehicles and equipment for launching and recovery of small and medium sea platforms, support from civil maritime stakeholders and poor infrastructure at the forward operating base in Tanji.

He added that the insufficient and unsuitable berthing space for arrested vessels, and delays in judicial or administrative processing of arrested vessels and crew, are also challenges.

“There is also a need to increase our operational fuel quota and a new and spacious base with berthing infrastructure isolated from civilian vessels and activity. A suitable sea goer’s welfare for naval vessels crew should also be facilitated,” he said.

Commander Jobe also called for enhanced maritime domain awareness. “There is also a need to expand coastal surveillance radar coverage to integrate satellite surveillance support with national maritime agencies,” he stated.