NPP to unveil manifesto this weekend

- Advertisement -

As part of its preparations for the December 5 presidential elections, the governing National People’s Party (NPP) has announced a weekend of political mobilisation and national engagement, from Friday 19th to Sunday 21st June 2026.

A press statement released yesterday said these events are more than a sequence of events, but also a moment of political reaffirmation and a continued call to national consciousness as the party advances steadily toward 2026 with clarity of vision, unity of purpose, and discipline of action.

The NPP statement reads in full:

“On Friday, 19th June 2026, the party will officially unveil its Manifesto and launch its transformative 9-Point Agenda. This defining national moment will articulate the party’s vision for The Gambia, anchored on progress, stability, opportunity, and inclusive prosperity. It will serve as a clear roadmap for national development and a renewed commitment to delivering tangible results for the Gambian people.

- Advertisement -

On Saturday, 20th June 2026, the NPP Grand Alliance on “Road to 2026” will hold a grand rally at the SSP grounds in Brikama. The gathering will bring together alliance partners, party structures, and supporters in a united demonstration of strength, cohesion, and shared political purpose, as the party consolidates its momentum toward 2026.

On Sunday, 21st June 2026, the programme will continue in Banjul with the distribution of vehicles and motorbikes. This initiative underscores the party’s ongoing efforts to strengthen logistical capacity, enhance coordination, and support effective grassroots mobilisation across its structures”.

The National People’s Party remains firm in its conviction that The Gambia’s future is defined by possibility, progress, and shared national effort. Guided by unity and anchored in service, the Party continues its forward march with resolve and determination.’’

- Advertisement -

Seedy SK Njie

Deputy Spokesperson, NPP