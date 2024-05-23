NCAC signs MoU with Kunta Kinteh Foundation

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Saho

The National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with the Kunta Kinteh Foundation to foster collaboration and promote cultural heritage.

Speaking at the signing ceremony held at NCAC office along Kairaba Avenue, Lamin Ceesay, the public relations officer of Kunta Kinteh Foundation, expressed appreciation to NCAC board for their willingness to work in partnership with them, to keep the legacy of Kunta Kinteh, bring people together and ensure history remains alive.

“It is befitting for us to have this MoU officially so that we can promote culture together, especially tourism and also support our people financially”, Lamin cited.

He added that since the inception of the foundation in 2021, they have been supporting Jufureh youth in sport, managing and remedying disaster, and building connection between the people of Jufureh and other communities.

“We want to see that Kunta Kinteh day is observed nationally and internationally. For people to respect the day, come together and understand that this is Kunta Kinteh day and it became a public holiday. That is one of the things we are looking forward to”, he noted.

Highlighting the significance of the memorandum, the director of NCAC, Hassoum Ceesay, said the MoU will help in fulfilling their mandate as an institution.

Mr Ceesay said the context of the MoU is fully in line with NCAC activities and therefore assured the foundation of their support at all times.

“The MoU has lots of opportunities. You should have many activities as possible at community level for heritage conservation and development”, Mr. Ceesay told the foundation.