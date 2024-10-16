NCCE concludes consultation session on human security

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), with funding from UNFPA through the UN Human Security Trust, recently concluded a consultation session on human security with regional stakeholders and local authorities.

Organised under the theme ‘Human Security: a catalyst for inclusive development,’ the session was implemented from 10 to 13 October 2024 in Basse, Janjanbureh, Kuntaur, and Mansakonko. The sessions targeted over 160 participants drawn from local government leaders, civil society organisations, community representatives, regional authorities’, women and youth leaders, and PWDs. It focused on assessing the common vulnerabilities, sharing insights, and designing sustainable solutions for a safer and more secure future.

- Advertisement -

Outlining the rationale of the consultation in Kuntaur Niani District Central River Region, the Program Manager of NCCE, Ansumana Ceesay, said the consultation is aimed at building the capacities of policymakers and members of local government decentralised structures on human security approaches to development. He said the consultation also provides participants with a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue, share experiences, and collaborate on strategies that prioritise human security at the regional level.

Ceesay said human security is “a vital concept that emphasises the protection of individuals and communities from threats, ensuring that everyone lives free from fear and want.”.

He said the insights, recommendations, and partnerships forged during the sessions will form the foundation for stronger policies and practices that put human security at the heart of regional planning and governance.

- Advertisement -

During the consultations, various stakeholders, including traditional chiefs, spoke extensively on the issue.

In Kuntaur, Deputy Governor Sainey Mbaye encouraged the regional representatives to fully participate to enhance their thorough understanding of cross-cutting issues linked to human security, which is beyond normal traditional security systems, thereby integrating it into their work.

At Basse, Abubacarr Danjo, Vice Chairman of the Base Area Council, emphasised the importance of raising public awareness on human security and its impact on people’s daily lives, national development, and security.

He called for action from stakeholders to collaborate in addressing regional human security concerns.

Ebrima Dibba, a police officer in Basse, highlighted the crucial need to bridge knowledge gaps on human security.

He emphasised the importance of increased stakeholders’ engagements, including the grassroots, to foster understanding and promote inclusive participation.

The National Human Rights Commission’s representative in Kerewan, North Bank Region, highlighted that rights protection and fulfilment would remain an illusion without adopting the various approaches to mainstreaming human security in the development of people and communities.

“Human security and environmental protection are interconnected. Environment protection plays a crucial role in ensuring human security by maintaining natural systems to enhance lives and livelihoods. When the environment is protected, it will enable individuals to be secured and help to combat the effect of climate change,” he said.

Alhagie Ansumana Kanagi, Chief for Jarra East, shared his sincere gratitude for the human security project.