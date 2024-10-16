Gambia Experience celebrates first flight with a vibrant cultural welcome

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Experience celebrated its first flight of the season departing from Gatwick to Banjul on Friday, marking over 35 years of winter sun holidays to The Gambia. Upon arrival at Banjul International Airport, passengers were warmly welcomed by The Gambia Experience resort team and British High Commissioner to The Gambia, Harriet King, before being treated to a vibrant and welcoming reception from a local dance troupe, The Jola Cultural Group. Their energetic drumbeats and colourful costumes set the tone for a memorable holiday, providing an authentic, immersive experience and first taste of the rich cultural traditions that make the destination so special.

“Our goal is to make every aspect of our customers’ trip special, starting from the moment they arrive,” said Karen Durham, product manager for The Gambia Experience. “This welcome event is just a small example of the unique cultural experiences that can be enjoyed through our holiday packages.”

Offering a wide variety of holidays from October to April, the tour operator’s 2024/25 collection includes family-friendly beachfront resorts, boutique and spa hotels, as well as exclusive safari lodges and floating river lodges surrounded by nature. With expert local knowledge and a dedicated team, both in the UK and in resort, customers receive a highly personal service that ensures the best holiday experience. Karen Durham added: “Whether you’re soaking up the sunshine on The Gambia’s uncrowded beaches, exploring wildlife and birdwatching opportunities, or immersing yourself in The Gambia’s rich culture and friendly community, The Gambia Experience provides bespoke holidays designed for relaxation, adventure, and everything in between.”

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Experience offers the widest choice of flying to The Gambia, and on November 1st, it will commence its twice-weekly daytime flights with Titan Airways, offering both economy and star class upgrades. Additionally, a Monday flight will be added from December 16th to February 24th. Manchester departures are also available from November through to April.