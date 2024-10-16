Agri stakeholders’ national forum ends

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock & Food Security, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) with the facilitation of Alliance Française Banjul and Gambia Tech, organised an investment forum to explore investment opportunities in agrifood systems.

Held at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre, the convergence facilitated discussions to help identify potential investment opportunities in the agricultural sector, focussing on innovative financing models, public-private partnerships, and foreign direct investment.

The event, organised under the theme ‘investment insights for the Gambian agriculture’, brought together stakeholders in the agricultural sector under the auspices of the FAO Hand-in-Hand (HIH) initiative, which supports the implementation of nationally led, ambitious programs to accelerate agrifood systems transformations by eradicating poverty (SDG1), ending hunger and malnutrition (SDG2), and reducing inequalities (SDG10).

The initiative promotes partnership-building efforts and provides a platform for national authorities to present investment opportunities to investors, multilateral development banks, the private sector, and donors in an annual International Investment Forum in Rome, Italy. This International Forum is also open to local agri-entrepreneurs and investors.

Moshibudi Rampedi, FAO country representative in The Gambia, said the forum provides a unique platform for dialogue and has brought together diverse stakeholders, including the private sector, development partners, and government representatives, to explore investment opportunities.

“If we use the hand in hand initiative, we can raise incomes, improve nutritional status, and also address the wellbeing of vulnerable populations. Similarly, we can also strengthen resilience and adapt to climate change,” he said.

The FAO representative also emphasised the importance of building partnerships to promote investment opportunities in the agricultural sector.

“We are of the view that public-private partnerships can stimulate innovation, introduce advanced technologies, and build the capacities of local producers,” he said.

Ndeye Rose Sarr, UNFPA representative in The Gambia, highlighted the United Nations effort to drive transformative changes in the Gambia’s agri-food systems.

“The UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2024–2028 prioritises agrifood system transformation as part of a broader agenda for sustainable development,” he said.

She added that the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative is designed to support food systems transformation by enhancing informed planning and decision-making for investment and commercialisation as well as building partnerships.

Demba Sabally, the minister of agriculture, said the forum is envisaged to build initiatives and promote partnership building efforts.

“The food system dialogue that resulted in a national pathway for the transformation of the agrifood system is to enable private sector involvement in the food systems,” he said.

The private sector, Minister Sabally added, is a key player in ensuring food safety as it underlies the entire food system.