NCCE engages communities on 2024 draft constitution about women’s participation

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) wrapped up 5 days regional town hall session aimed at facilitating comprehensive public engagement, participation and understanding of the content of the 2024 Draft Constitution Bill.

With support from the UNDP and the EU through the GREAT Project, the meetings targeted communities in the Brikama administrative area and brought together local and regional authorities, opinion leaders, youth, women, and persons with disabilities under the theme; “A New Constitution for a New Republic: Get Informed, Get Involved.

- Advertisement -

NCCE’s program manager, Ansumana Ceesay, said that the main objective is to facilitate and enhance the understanding of citizens on the constitutional building process, contents of the document and significant provisions that impact governance, human rights, and social justice.

Ceesay informed the audience that the bill goes beyond a mere document but a blueprint for the future which outlines how citizens wish to be governed, the protection of their fundamental human rights and how they wish to build a more just and prosperous society.

He said the presence of these diverse stakeholders at the meeting demonstrates their commitment to ensuring that their voices, wishes and aspirations are fully reflected in the constitution.

- Advertisement -

The program manager thanked the UNDP and the EU for their invaluable support to the “GREAT Project.

Also addressing the meeting, Faraba Alkalo Alieu Sanyang, called on his people to remain committed to national and governance issues as it affects their lives and that of future generations.

The alkalo thanked NCCE for this timely community sensitization on the draft constitution of The Gambia.

Other speakers include Mba Kaddy Keita-Jammeh, a prominent women representative in the West Coast Region.