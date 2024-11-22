NAMs study Kenya’s affirmative action on women representation in parliament

- Advertisement -

The National Assembly Select Committee on Gender, Children, and Social Welfare embarked on a five-day study tour to the Parliament of Kenya in Nairobi.

Kenya is one country that advanced the implementation of affirmative action policy with one-third of its parliamentary seats occupied by women.

Banjul South lawmaker Fatoumatta Njai who is leading the delegation to Kenya, attempted a similar move in 2022 when she tabled a private members bill to amend the 1997 Constitution by enlarging the composition of the National Assembly and provide for the reservation of 14 seats for women and persons with disabilities. But her bill collapsed after it failed to proceed to a third reading because the required threshold of 42 members was not met.

According to the parliamentary media, the primary objective of this official visit is to avail Gambian NAMs opportunity to engage with their Kenyan counterparts on their affirmative action measures with the ultimate goal of addressing the underrepresentation of women in the National Assembly.

The Committee intends to utilize the knowledge acquired during this tour to inform the drafting of a constitutional amendment bill.

The Committee’s initiative aligns with global efforts to increase women’s participation in politics and decision-making processes. As of 2022, women held approximately 26.5% of seats in national parliaments worldwide, highlighting the need for measures to achieve gender parity in political representation.

The study tour is funded by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), with additional support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

Upon their return, the Committee is expected to present their findings and recommendations to the National Assembly, potentially paving the way for significant reforms in The Gambia’s electoral system and constitutional framework.