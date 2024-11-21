GNOC elective congress

- Advertisement -

Team Bai Dodou promises inclusivity, integrity and excellence

Continuing our review of the two camps contesting the leadership of the Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, on 23 November, we now feature the programme of Bai Dodou Jalllow’s team.

The current president of the Gambia Volleyball Federation is leading a campaign with an agenda to build on integrity, leadership, inclusiveness, and excellence, values it said demonstrates its commitment to fair and equitable access, accountability, and the pursuit of excellence.

Team- Bai Dodou, in preparation for the task ahead, has crafted a ten-point strategic framework to address the Gambian sports sector’s key issues. They are:

Promote good governance in GNOC and national federations

To guarantee that the GNOC and its associated federations run with honesty, responsibility, and long-term viability, we shall set up a governance system that aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s Basic Universal Principles of Good Governance. Our changes will promote a culture of honesty and professionalism that is in line with the Olympic Charter and other rules.

Financial support to national federations and revenue generation

Developing revenue-generation methods to assist the National Federations is our top priority. We will prioritize high-performance funding through equitable distribution standards, acknowledging that financing is a serious barrier. In addition, we will seek out creative sponsorships and collaborations to boost financing for Gambian sports.

Promote diversity, inclusivity, and women in sports

We shall not rest until we have met the 30% female leadership and participation target set by the International Olympic Committee. In order to encourage women’s participation in sports at all levels, we will be implementing a code of conduct that includes requirements for gender equality and hosting training sessions and forums.

Promote community service and the IOC sustainability programme.

Using athletics as a unifying and socially transformative force, we will initiate programs to influence the environment, our neighbourhoods, schools, and young people. By working with important players, we can fund long-term initiatives that will benefit Gambian society for years.

Promote sports safeguarding and ethics

The GNOC will safeguard the rights and well-being of athletes and participants. Ethical conduct, protection of all members from wrongdoing, and the promotion of clean sports are all areas where we intend to make strides in our rules and procedures.

Enhance partnerships with stakeholders and the government

In order to back the National Sports Development Agenda, we will work to improve the GNOC’s relationship with the government of The Gambia and other interested parties by fostering better communication and consensus on public participation and sports policy.

Focus on strategies leading to international sporting success

Investing in initiatives to increase medal counts and performance in global competitions will strengthen Gambia’s standing on the world scene. We will collaborate closely with government entities to acquire the required infrastructure and resources to ensure top-notch performance.

Advance Olympism’s core values and principles

A primary objective will be the establishment of a National Olympic Academy (NOA), which will educate future generations of athletes, coaches, and sports administrators about the Olympic Games. To promote a sense of Olympism and inclusivity in sports throughout The Gambia, initiatives such as art competitions and school events will be planned.

Supporting and advancing athletes’ careers

A major emphasis will be helping players through their careers and the changes after sports. Athletes will be able to positively impact society even after they retire, thanks to programs that teach them how to start a business and personal finance. In all kinds of sports, from the Olympics to the Commonwealth Games to regional championships, we want to help athletes reach their maximum potential.

Coaching, administration, and technical officials’ professional development and training

Building top-tier athletes and maintaining a level playing field in Gambian sports would necessitate financial investments in coaching, administrative, and technical official training. Our team will facilitate ongoing professional development programs that follow international standards.

Conclusion:

To increase the GNOC’s influence and efficiency, Team Bai Dodou Jallow is determined to put these ten measures into motion. My commitment to Gambian sports is demonstrated by my accomplishments as a manager, strategist, and leader. By working together, being committed, and having a common goal, we can build a proud, united, and successful future for the Gambian sports community. We can accomplish these goals for Gambian sports if we work together with honesty, inclusivity, and a commitment to greatness.

The following are the members of the Team- Bai Dodou. Bai Dodou Jallow, Lamin King Colley, Bakary K. Jammeh, Yorro Njie, Bai Madi Ceesay, Bakeba B. K. S. Susso, Abdoulie Kah and Amie Jabang.