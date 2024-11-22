Survey reveals women face patriarchal barriers hindering political participation in Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

Women in The Gambia face significant challenges when trying to participate in politics, largely due to a male-dominated culture and deep-rooted societal norms, a new study conducted by the Centre for Research and Policy Development revealed.

The findings were discussed at a stakeholder’s forum held at the Bakadaji Hotel in Kotu Thursday.

Mariama Davies, program manager Center for Research and Policy Development (CRPD), said that the recent survey revealed that although many Gambians do not think women are less capable leaders, this does not translate into electoral success for women.

“Notably 81% of respondents said they would vote for female candidates, and 84% supported a quota system to improve women representation in politics,” she disclosed.

Halimatou Ceesay, editor-in-chief of She Tale Media and Communication, pointed out the harsh realities women encounter in politics.

Ceesay noted that while male political leaders can survive scandals with little fallout, women often face severe consequences, including social ostracism.

She explained that family dynamics also play a critical role in women’s political engagement as many women aspiring to take on political roles and positions are victimized by their own families before others.

This according to her is due to the fact that family members are concerned about the risks of public shame and scrutiny.

Dodou Jah, a member of the Gambia Inter-Party Committee, lamented that women are underrepresented in political parties and there is need to promote quota systems to enhance their involvement.

He argued that without structural reforms, advocacy alone would be ineffective.