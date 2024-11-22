KMC launches project to improve waste management

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Kanifing Municipal Council has launched a project to Leverage Google Plus Codes to improve waste management and the local social contract in Kanifing.

The groundbreaking initiative is a joint collaboration between Kanifing Municipal Council and an international research team from the University of Essex, University of The Gambia, Sciences Po Paris, University of Oxford, and New York University

The project aimed at enhancing waste management through the Kanifing Environmental Transformation Program (KETP).

It is part of a broader goal to achieve a zero-waste municipality. The project emphasizes sustainable waste management practices to address environmental challenges and improve urban governance in Kanifing.

Mayor Talib Bensouda highlighted the importance of community participation and collaboration with partners.

“Our goal is to harness the power of Google Plus Codes to improve KMC’s services and enhance the lives of our citizens,” he said.

The project, he added, focuses on expanding access to essential public services like strengthening waste management systems, improving local infrastructure, environmental quality, and public health.

“Today, we officially kicked off this exciting initiative with a successful launch ceremony attended by Ward Councillors, Alkalolu, WDC members, KMC staff, and key project stakeholders, including representatives from the University of Essex,” he stated.

Mayor Bensouda said the project’s pilot and evaluation phases will run from 2025 to 2026, with two independent surveys—targeting 4,000 households—planned for December 2024 and early 2026 to assess its impact.

“This initiative is funded by the Fund for Innovation in Development with a budget of 30 million Dalasi, including 11 million Dalasi allocated directly to support KMC activities. Together, we aim to generate actionable evidence that strengthens urban governance in Kanifing and inspires scalable solutions for cities,” he noted.

He extended thanks to KMC partners, stakeholders, and the Kanifing community for their support in driving this vital step forward.

“Together, let’s build a cleaner, healthier, and more connected future for Kanifing!”