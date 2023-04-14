NCP diaspora mobiliser endorses Ahmad Gitteh

By Amadou Jadama

Wandifa Fatajo, the diaspora mobiliser of the National Convention Party and fundraising chairperman has announced yesterday that he has endors independent aspirant Ahmad Gitteh for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship elections next month. Speaking to The Standard Fatajo who admit he is doing so on his personal capacity said Mr Gitteh has demonstrated good qualities including personal sacrifices that made him a good leader that the West Coast region badly needs.

“West Coast region should not be lagging behind in term of development despite its huge resources. The current leadership at the Brikama Area Council has miserably failed to address the problems of the area and it would take innovative people like Gitteh to fix that,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Fatajo said Gitteh could have stayed comfortably in Canada where his family resides, but he has chosen to come to the rescue of the people so that their lot can be better. ”I have no doubt that Mr Gitteh will not disappoint if elected because he has already demonstrated his worth,” Fatajo said.