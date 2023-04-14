Serekunda NAM wants Nawec HQ moved from Westfield

By Omar Bah

The National Assembly member for Serekunda Musa Cham has urged government to consider moving the Nawec headquarters from Westfield and use the place for a car park.

Speaking in a Star FM exclusive to be aired today, Hon Cham said: “Where Nawec is currently located has turned into a commercial center so if you remove them from there and take them somewhere around Bakau or Tallinding, it will not affect their operation. The land they are occupying can be built into a car park that would not only generate money but also ensure an orderly transport sector. We should be innovative. Just imagine a place like Serekunda is without a fire hydrant or car park.”

A former councilor himself, Cham also expressed concern over the campaign messages of candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

“It is worrying because most of them don’t know what is a councillor’s role and so it is important for one to read the Local Government Act before one contests for positions like this. These positions should not be used as means of enriching ourselves, it should be about service delivery. Councilors have a difficult job as the first respondent,” he added.

Cham disclosed that he has started constructing a community centre from his D300, 000 constituency development fund and will continue to concentrate more on projects during his tenure. “We are trying to construct a basket and volleyball court if we can have land,” he said.