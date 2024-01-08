NCP says Gambian economy remains depressing with inflation and unemployment worsening

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The leader of the National Convention Party has expressed worry in the worsening situation of the Gambian economy as he reviewed 2023 in his New Year message.

Abubacarr M A Kinteh said unemployment, inflation and poverty continue to hike.

“The events of the past year are now part of our national history. Therefore, as we trudge on, we remain mindful of the state of our nation and that our best hopes and aspirations remain largely unfulfilled. In addition to the lamentable security situations experienced in 2023, our economy remains confusing and depressing with unemployment, inflation, poverty, inequality and other key socio-economic variables all in the negative and worsening,” he said.

Mr Kinteh said The Gambia lacks the required leadership to forge ahead while citizens continue to toil for decent standard of living.

“The Gambia is the only country we have but despite its gracious endowment, we have all agreed now that it lacks the desired collective leadership to be graduated from the anomalies confronting it. We as a party are now resolved more than ever before to seek a new Gambia that we know is very possible. Gambians are now very aware and convinced that good governance, inclusive development, and accountable leadership expected in a functional democracy, continue to elude us,” he noted.

“We must be consistent and resolute in our demand for rule of law, regulatory quality and government effectiveness for transformative solutions to a litany of our social problems. If there is one fundamental threat to our democracy, it is the undermining and weakening of our national institutions and the capture of state affairs and resources by few individuals and private interests.”

Mr Kinteh added that the business of The Gambia is far too important to be left to those involved in transactional politics. “I am involved in the struggle for a new Gambia that is possible and works for all and will remain passionately committed to the crusade,” he said.