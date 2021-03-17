NDLEA visits burnt Sanyang factory over cocaine rumours

- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Following widespread online speculations that a cocaine-like substance remained unscathed in the burnt Chinese fishmeal factory in Sanyang, agents from the national drug law enforcement agency visited the premises yesterday morning.

After checking the substances in the factory, Demba S Jammeh, director of forensic investigation at the NDLEA, confirmed to waiting journalists that they have tested some substances perceived to be cocaine from the Chinese fish factory but they were found to be negative.

“We came here to verify or clarify the rumours that are spreading around town that there were drugs found at this factory. So far from the analysis that we conducted, there is no proof that the substances were drugs. That is the information we can pass to the public now,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, tension is starting to ease in the town following Monday’s chaotic scenes that resulted in the burning of the fishmeal factory and the police station after a Senegalese national stabbed a native.

Yesterday, dozens of Senegalese fishermen, who were at sea at the time of the incident, expressed fear about their safety, saying their wives told them that the mob is looking for them. One of the men said he has been working and living in Sanyang for a long time without any problem with the natives.

”The troublemakers are the newcomers working for the fish meal factory. So many innocent people have had their boats destroyed by the angry mob.

“We are now looking for food and water. The boys have burnt down all our belongings,” he lamented.

The Standard also confirmed that one Abdoulie Gaye was arrested with D36,000 suspected to have been taken from a safe in the burnt factory.