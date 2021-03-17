20 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 18, 2021
type here...
News

NDLEA visits burnt Sanyang factory over cocaine rumours

659
SAIDYBAH
- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Following widespread online speculations that a cocaine-like substance remained unscathed in the burnt Chinese fishmeal factory in Sanyang, agents from the national drug law enforcement agency visited the premises yesterday morning.  

- Advertisement -

After checking the substances in the factory, Demba S Jammeh, director of forensic investigation at the NDLEA, confirmed to waiting journalists that they have tested some substances perceived to be cocaine from the Chinese fish factory but they were found to be negative.

“We came here to verify or clarify the rumours that are spreading around town that there were drugs found at this factory. So far from the analysis that we conducted, there is no proof that the substances were drugs. That is the information we can pass to the public now,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, tension is starting to ease in the town following Monday’s chaotic scenes that resulted in the burning of the fishmeal factory and the police station after a Senegalese national stabbed a native.

Yesterday, dozens of Senegalese fishermen, who were at sea at the time of the incident, expressed fear about their safety, saying their wives told them that the mob is looking for them. One of the men said he has been working and living in Sanyang for a long time without any problem with the natives.

”The troublemakers are the newcomers working for the fish meal factory. So many innocent people have had their boats destroyed by the angry mob.

“We are now looking for food and water. The boys have burnt down all our belongings,” he lamented.

The Standard also confirmed that one Abdoulie Gaye was arrested with D36,000 suspected to have been taken from a safe in the burnt factory. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBai Lowe arrested in Germany for alleged crimes against humanity
Next articleHealth Minister says Gambia will not suspend AstraZeneca vaccine
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Parents risk jail for failure to register children after birth

By Tabora Bojang The Gambia Government is seeking to repeal the provisions of the births, deaths and marriages registration Act, which if passed will punish...
Read more
News

‘Barrow should be blamed for constitutional impasse’

By Omar Bah A Belgium-based Gambian PhD candidate, whose research focuses on the December 2016 presidential election and the fall of Yahya Jammeh, has shared...
Read more
News

Health Minister says Gambia will not suspend AstraZeneca vaccine

By Aisha Tamba The Minister of Health, Dr Ahmadou Lamin Samateh yesterday told journalists that The Gambia will continue to use the AstraZeneca vaccine despite...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

scorpion

GFF, GOV’T WORKING ON A CHARTER FLIGHT FOR SCORPIONS

The Gambia government and the Gambia Football Federation (GFF) are currently working on hiring a plane to transport the national team for the final...
Picture 1 3

On International Women’s Day

Letter2Editor

Letters: Is the Barrow leadership self-harming?

Standard place hold 1

Lessons from Sanyang riot

Justice Minister Jallow

Parents risk jail for failure to register children after birth

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions