NEA ends 2-day dialogue on environment heath with decision makers

By Awa Macalo

The National Environmental Agency, NEA, has recently ended a 2-day capacity building with the chairpersons of select committees of the National Assembly aimed to support the NAMs expedite the ratification of pending draft Bills when they are tabled before the National Assembly.

The event was centered on capacity building and development of the members, the select committees on Environment, to equip them with the basic understanding of the various environmental Acts and Regulations.

Jagga Touray, the director of intersectoral service for NEA, explained that the major aim of the 2-day event is to provide needed knowledge for the lawmakers in the area environment so that swift action would be taken whenever matters related to environment arrived at the parliament.

“Recent problems associated with land degradation, biodiversity loss, and other climate change-related impacts including flash floods and coastal erosion are felt by everyone. And this phenomenon is expected to get worse with the rapid population growth and urbanization,” he said.

“Environmental degradation is a major concern that threatens our future development endeavors; and the impacts are evident in all aspects including, health, livelihoods and local development initiatives.”

Representing the chair of the Select Committee on Environment, Hon. Suwaibou Touray, applauded NEA for coming up with such initiative as it will help them wider understand environmental and the issues surrounding it. He said many bills related to the environment are expected to be tabled at the parliament in 2023.