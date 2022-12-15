I-Care Optics launches head office in Senegambia

By Aisha Tamba

I-Care Optics Limited has recently inaugurated its head office at Hendon Court Building in Senegambia.

The clinic offers several eye care services including eye testing, refraction (both objective and subjective), retinoscopy, autorefractometry, among others.

Speaking at the ceremony, I-Care Optics Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Alam, said the eye care clinic established its first branch in The Gambia in June 2022 at London Corner, Saffideen Junction in Serrekunda with the ultimate goal of providing efficient, accessible, and affordable eye care services and products to the public.

He said the new branch would enable residents of the area to have proper, affordable and accessible eye care services and products from them.

He noted that since the establishment of the clinic in the country, they contributed to the development of The Gambia by providing free eye examinations for the Gambia Immigration Department, retired Government officials, and financially weak individuals as well as provided free eye care guidance and counseling for several people.

Mr. Alam said as part of his corporate social responsibility, he had also donated football gear to some football clubs in the country to empower them.

He expressed their willingness to continue providing effective, efficient, and affordable eye care services and quality spectacles to their customers.

He also called on public institutions, the private sector, diplomatic missions, and individuals to partner with them.

The clinic has professional ophthalmic, dispensing opticians, and contact lens practitioners and does eye examinations and frames. It also sells lenses, sunglasses, and contact lenses.

Awa Njie-Conteh, marketing manager for I-Care Optics Limited, said the clinic is geared towards improving the health of Gambian people, particularly their eyesight. She said that they have experts on different eye disorders, adding that their mission is to enhance a clear vision for everyone.

“We are planning to build more branches across the country to prevent extreme eyesight damages in the country,” she said.

Karamo Jobarteh, a close associate to I-Care Optics CEO, said Mr. Alam currently employs 7 Gambians 4 of whom are women, hence thanked him for creating employment for Gambians.

Ram Mohan, Indian Honorary Consul General to The Gambia, congratulated and commended Mr. Alam and the staff for their service to the country, saying the most important organ of the body is the eye.

He said they had organised several eye care camps and “will organise many more”.