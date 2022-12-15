D100M Africell-KMC partnership Serekunda West stadium project launched

By Lamin Cham

The mayor of KM, Talib Bensouda, has yesterday laid the foundation stone for the Serekunda West Park transformation project, funded by top GSM company Africell.

At a joyous ceremony at the site, Mayor Bensouda told jubilant youth and community leaders in the area that his council was approached by the sports committee in the area with a request to help revamp the grounds which in effect belongs to the municipality.

He said the youths’ request perfectly fit into the concept of the KMC management as well as the passionate ambition of the local councilor in the area- Latrikunda Yiri-Ganya.

He said Africell, being a company passionate about social corporate responsibility, embraced a partnership with his council that today materialised into a D100million landmark project that will completely transform the park to a uniquely fabulous multipurpose sport center. The mayor thanked Africell whose CEO, Hussain Ghanem Diab Sine, noted his company’s delight to be associated with the project of many KMC park projects Africell is funding.

The project, once completed, will provide the park with basketball and volleyball courts, two Spectro pavilions, and open-air gym, athletics track as well as shops around the complex by the highway.

A delighted Musa Ndow, President of the sports committee in the area, expressed gratitude to the prudence of Mayor Bensouda and the benevolence of Africell. He said he and his committee are so proud that they can now start dreaming that their park will surpass the Independence Stadium in terms of quality and standard.

The deputy PS at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Sutay Jawo, extended warm appreciation to the Africell- KMC partnership. He commended the mayor for his visionary leadership which is inspiring hope in Gambian youths. Mr Jawo said Africell has already brought landmark achievement in sports by partnership with government in this year’s memorable Afcon championship.

Earlier in the day, the two institutions formally inaugurated the Africell-KMC Traffic Lights Park. The park has a brand-new basketball court, an open-air gym among facilities.