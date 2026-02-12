NEA scolded by NAMs over audit queries

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Environment Agency (NEA) is facing heightened parliamentary scrutiny after a National Audit Office (NAO) report flagged governance weaknesses, oversight lapses and financial control issues covering the period between 2021 and 2023.

Presenting the independent auditors’ findings before the National Assembly’s Finance and Public Accounts Committee (FPAC) on Wednesday, NAO representative Babucarr Jallow issued a qualified opinion on the agency’s financial statements, citing administrative shortcomings that could undermine effective operations if left unresolved.

A key concern raised in the audit relates to the National Environment Management Council, the agency’s main oversight body.

Although legislation requires the council to meet at least once every three months, auditors found it met only once during the period under review.

The absence of regular meetings and documented minutes, the NAO noted, raises questions about governance effectiveness and strategic supervision. Auditors recommended strict compliance with quarterly meetings and improved record keeping.

The audit also highlighted several financial management issues. Long-outstanding cheque lodgements totaling D52,200 were identified in a Trust Bank account, prompting calls for immediate follow-up to ensure the funds are properly credited.

Questions were further raised over fuel coupons valued at D180,000 issued to a minister and the vice president without adequate justification provided to auditors. The NAO advised management to ensure fuel allocations are strictly tied to official agency activities.

Additionally, the NEA spent D1.8 million on vehicle maintenance without formal contracts, while honorarium payments totaling D636,350 were made without a guiding policy framework. Auditors recommended formal procurement procedures and clear policies to strengthen accountability.

Governance gaps extended to the absence of an annual budget, lack of periodic management accounts and missing risk management and whistleblowing policies. Environmental impact assessment processes were also found to have bypassed required public notices and gazetting procedures.

Positive achievement by NEA

Despite these concerns, the NEA reported a surplus of D1.08 million in 2021 from total income of D47.5 million against expenditure of D46.4 million. In 2022, income rose to D57.26 million with a surplus of D6.846 million.

Responding to the findings, NEA Executive Director Dr Dawda Badjie acknowledged both achievements and challenges highlighted in the report, reaffirming the agency’s mandate to coordinate environmental protection efforts while calling for stronger National Assembly support to enhance enforcement powers, sustainable financing and laboratory capacity.