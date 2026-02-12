Dr Nabaneh appointed into experts committee of African child welfare and rights

- Advertisement -

Gambian Dr Satang Nabaneh has been appointed Member of the African Committee of Experts on the Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC), a Gambia Government statement revealed yesterday.

According to the statement, Dr Nabaneh secured a total of 43 votes during elections held at the 48th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia yesterday.

The Gambia Government said Dr. Nabaneh’s election marks a significant achievement for The Gambia and reflects the confidence of Member States in her distinguished record as a legal scholar, human rights expert and advocate for the promotion and protection of the rights and welfare of children across Africa.

“Dr Nabaneh brings to the Committee a wealth of expertise, scholarship, and practical engagement at national, regional, and international levels. Her longstanding contributions to advancing child protection frameworks and strengthening normative standards within the African Union system have been widely recognised. The Government of The Gambia expresses its profound gratitude to Member States of the African Union for their support and trust. This election reaffirms The Gambia’s unwavering commitment to the promotion and protection of children’s rights and its continued engagement in advancing the objectives of the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child. The Government congratulates Dr Nabaneh on this well-deserved achievement, assures her of its continuous support and wishes her every success in the discharge of her mandate,” the statement concluded.