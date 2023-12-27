Neneh Cham is new president of Gambia Bar Association

- Advertisement -

Press release

The Gambia Bar Association has got a new president. She is Neneh Cham elected with a new executive at the Bar’s AGM held on Friday at Ocean Bay Hotel. Cham succeeds Salieu Taal and her new executive will serve a two- year term effective 22nd December 2023. The full list of elected members are: Neneh M.C Cham – President, Frederick C. Forster – Vice President, Abdoulie Fatty – Secretary General, Lena Hydara – Assistant Secretary General, Nyima Samateh Treasurer. Ya Amie Touray – Social Secretary Salieu Taal – Member Olimatou Danso – Member and Mansour Jobe – member.