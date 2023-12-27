Sabally warned not to be Barrow’s weapon against Darboe

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The president of No To Third Term has warned the recently defected Momodou Sabally from the opposition UDP to avoid being used by President Adama Barrow against Ousainu Darboe and his party.

In his reaction, in an audio obtained by The Standard, Lamin Sillah said the UDP has treated Sabally with maximum respect and will therefore not attack him for his decision to join a different party. However, according to Sillah, a similar attitude is expected from Sabally.

He said Sabally’s new friends in the NPP have an obsession with attacking the UDP leader more than their own official work and would like to use Sabally to do the same. “However, any day you take that route, you will regret it,” Sillah warned

Mr Sillah however said he is impressed with Sabally’s conduct so far because he has avoided castigating his former party and even praised its leader Ousainu Darboe.

He also called on UDP supporters to avoid breaking relationship with Sabally’s family members for the sake of humanity.

Mr Sillah said the UDP as a party will continue with the struggle to ensure that the country is rescued from the current ‘terrible situation’ and nothing can stop that.