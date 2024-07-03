New China Medical Team arrives

- Advertisement -

By Aminta S Kuyateh

The 22nd batch of China Medical Team has arrived in The Gambia on Monday. The team is to carry out a one-year medical assistance mission at the invitation of the Gambia government.

The Health Commission of Liaoning Province coordinated various elements and completed the formation of the team in February. The entire team recently completed a three-month comprehensive pre-departure training.

- Advertisement -

The group of ten members was jointly selected by nine units, including affiliated hospitals of China Medical University, Dalian Medical University and Liaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Liaoning Provincial People’s Hospital, Dalian Women and Children’s Medical Group, and the University of Science and Technology Liaoning.

The team was welcomed at the Banjul Airport by officials of the Ministry of Health.