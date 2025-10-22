spot_img
spot_img
31.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

New organising secretary of UDP speaks 

- Advertisement -
Arret 18

By Arret Jatta

Shortly after the recent elections to fill vacancies in the party following resignations and defections, the newly elected  UDP organising secretary Hon Sulayman Saho has outlined key strategies for the  party’s upcoming campaign which he said include promoting unity, effective messaging, upholding party core values, building strategic coalitions, fundraising and implementing a robust campaign strategy. Saho praised his fellow contestants and the UDP central committee, emphasising that the “wills and minds have spoken” in the recent appointments.

The team of newly elected officials includes Pa Manneh Manneh – Campaign Manager, Neneh Isatou Jallow -Deputy Campaign Manager and Sulayman Saho as National Organizing Secretary. Other key positions are filled by Saikou Camara as Administrative Secretary, Media And Communications, Binett Marong as Deputy National Organising Secretary, Jarga Mbowe as 2nd vice president National Youth Wing, and Jarai Fayenkeh 1st vice president Female Youth Wing.

Previous article
Ministry of Land asked to submit documents of all Jammeh’s  leased assets
Next article
Gambia at IPU Assembly
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions