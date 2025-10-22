New organising secretary of UDP speaks 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Shortly after the recent elections to fill vacancies in the party following resignations and defections, the newly elected UDP organising secretary Hon Sulayman Saho has outlined key strategies for the party’s upcoming campaign which he said include promoting unity, effective messaging, upholding party core values, building strategic coalitions, fundraising and implementing a robust campaign strategy. Saho praised his fellow contestants and the UDP central committee, emphasising that the “wills and minds have spoken” in the recent appointments.

The team of newly elected officials includes Pa Manneh Manneh – Campaign Manager, Neneh Isatou Jallow -Deputy Campaign Manager and Sulayman Saho as National Organizing Secretary. Other key positions are filled by Saikou Camara as Administrative Secretary, Media And Communications, Binett Marong as Deputy National Organising Secretary, Jarga Mbowe as 2nd vice president National Youth Wing, and Jarai Fayenkeh 1st vice president Female Youth Wing.