Gambia at IPU Assembly

By Arret Jatta

In a powerful address to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, Hon. Seedy SK Njie, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of The Gambia, has underscored the critical importance of upholding humanitarian norms and supporting humanitarian actions during times of crisis.

He emphasised that The Gambia views humanitarianism not as an abstract concept, but as a deeply ingrained national value rooted in its constitution and demonstrated through its actions both domestically and internationally.

The Deputy Speaker also highlighted The Gambia’s commitment to protecting human dignity and equality, as enshrined in its constitution, and its efforts to domesticate international conventions such as the Geneva Conventions and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

He noted the crucial role of Parliament; particularly the Standing Committees on Defence and Security and Human Rights & Constitutional Matters, in ensuring these principles are upheld.

Hon Njie also referenced The Gambia’s concrete actions in times of crisis, such as its swift response to the devastating floods of 2022 and its support for refugees from the Casamance conflict.

Furthermore, he reiterated The Gambia’s unwavering support for the State of Palestine, condemning the violations of international humanitarian law by Israel.

The deputy speaker called for a just and lasting peace, emphasizing the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people. The Gambia’s commitment to global justice was also highlighted by its historic stance at the International Court of Justice in defense of the Rohingya people of Myanmar.

In conclusion, Hon Njie urged the Assembly to strengthen the international framework for safeguarding humanitarian principles, ensuring that humanitarian aid is never politicised and that international humanitarian law is enforced without discrimination. He emphasized that upholding humanitarian norms is a test of shared humanity and collective integrity, calling for the Assembly to act as the conscience of humanity to preserve the moral soul of the world.