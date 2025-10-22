NPP gives D8M scholarships to university students

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

The National People’s Party (NPP) on Tuesday awarded scholarships worth D8 million to 120 Gambian university and tertiary students as part of its annual initiative to support education and youth empowerment.

‎It is the second time that the party awarded scholarships to needy and deserving Gambian students.

Demba Sabally, first vice president of the NPP said the education assistance is part of the party’s commitment to creating opportunities for young Gambians to pursue their dreams without financial constraints.

“This year, we are proud to support our brightest young minds with scholarships totaling D8 million. Out of the 120 beneficiaries, 80 are enrolled in degree programmes, while the rest are pursuing other tertiary studies. This is not a cost; it is an investment, an investment in the human capital of our nation and in the future of The Gambia,” Hon. Sabally said.

‎ ‎The NPP administrative secretary Seedy Ceesay and other speakers encouraged the beneficiaries to remain focused, responsible, and dedicated to their studies. “Education is not a cost but an investment in the future of our young ones,” Mr Ceesay remarked.

Parents and guardians were also commended for their sacrifices in supporting their children’s academic journeys.

‎The ceremony ended with words of encouragement to the awardees. ‎