New US travel restrictions affect Gambia

By Tabora Bojang

The United States Government has placed a restriction on Gambian nationals travelling to the US for several visa categories, citing high rates of Gambian nationals overstaying their visas among other reasons for the restriction.

The ban will take effect on 1 January 2026, the White House announced in a statement published on its website Tuesday. The new restriction bans entry for Gambians seeking to enter the US on B-1, B-2, B-1\B-2, F, M, and J Visas. This means Gambians hoping to travel to the US on visas for business (B-1), tourism (B-2) combined business and tourism (B-1/B-2), academic studies (F), non-academic or vocational studies (M) and exchange programs (J) will be restricted from entering the US under the new proclamation.

The statement added that Gambians have a high rate of visa overstays in the US. “According to the Overstay Report, The Gambia had a B-1/B-2 visa overstay rate of 12.70 percent and F, M, and J visa overstay rate of 38.79 percent. “Additionally, The Gambia has historically refused to accept back its removable nationals. The entry into the United States of nationals of The Gambia as immigrants and as non-immigrants on B-1, B-2, B-1/B-2, F, M and J visas is hereby suspended,” the White House said.

It also instructed consular officers in the Gambia to “reduce the validity for any other non-immigrant visa issues to nationals of The Gambia to the extent permitted by law”.

According to the release, this proclamation applies only to Gambians who are outside the United States and do not have a valid visa on the effective date of the proclamation. However, lawful permanent residents, dual nationals, diplomats, athletes and immediate relatives travelling for the World Cup, Olympics or major sporting events and certain special immigrant visas are granted an exemption.

“Within 180 days of the date of this proclamation, and every 180 days thereafter, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence, shall submit a report to the president through the Assistant to the President for Homeland Security, recommending whether any suspensions and limitations imposed should be continued, terminated, modified or supplemented,” the White House stated.

Nationals of the following countries have also been partially restricted from entering the United States; Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte D’ Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe.