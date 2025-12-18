Takaful Insurance pays $170,000 claim to Alport for equipment loss

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Takaful Insurance Company yesterday settled an insurance claim amounting to $170,000 in favour of Alport Banjul, following the loss of a heavy duty machine identified as RS-11, which reportedly fell into the sea during operations.

The presentation of the cheque for the claim was held at Alport’s premises presided over by the Chief Executive Officer of Takaful , Ndenneh Senghore, in the presence of senior officials from both companies and industry stakeholders. The claim was processed under a co-insurance arrangement involving local industry players, with Takaful serving as the lead insurer.

According to officials, the machinery was fully insured under Alport’s risk management strategy, and the claim was handled promptly, with all required procedures followed from initial notification to assessment and settlement. Despite awaiting final inputs from reinsurers, Takaful proceeded to settle the claim from its own financial reserves, reflecting the company’s internal capacity and commitment to client satisfaction.

Alport has previously reported multiple claims to Takaful, all of which were settled without dispute, underscoring what company officials described as a consistent and transparent business relationship. The $170,000 settlement is the second major compensation Alport has received from Takaful within the current fiscal year, with another claim reportedly under review.

Present at the event was Mr. Cem Ozturk, director of works at Alport, who received the cheque on behalf of the company. He reaffirmed Alport’s confidence in Takaful and confirmed that all key assets of the company remain fully insured to ensure business continuity.

The presentation marks another milestone in private-sector insurance cooperation and highlights growing confidence in local insurers’ ability to handle high-value commercial risks.

Takaful Gambia, which began operations in 2008, is looking to expand its institutional partnerships by offering customised Shari’ah-compliant insurance solutions. The company, known for its unique model of profit-sharing among participants who do not make claims, continues to build its reputation on prompt claims settlement and customer satisfaction.