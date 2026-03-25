New vice chancellor sought for UTG?

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By Tabora Bojang

A public announcement advertising the position of vice chancellor for the University of The Gambia has generated interest among the country’s academia.

While many are wondering what would be the fate of the current VC, Robinson, the Staff Association which has been at loggers heads with him are already celebrating his potential departure.

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Yoro Njie, president of the Association welcomed the advertisement saying the UTG is facing a litany of governance challenges and requires new leadership capable of setting a clear direction and bringing lasting peace and tranquility to the institution’.

According to Mr Njie, the decision to seek a new VC was part of a recommendation by the UTG Governing Council approved by President Barrow following investigations into many conflicts between the Council and the Vice Chancellor.

However a source familiar with the issue said the standard duration for any contract as VC is five years, renewable only once.

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”But since the inception of the UTG some 25 years ago, no single VC has served more than five years. So it is not surprising that that the position is being advertised ahead of January 2027 when Robinson’s contract would expire,” our source said.

Our source explained that though the current VC still have a right to apply, the precedence is that most in the position have been made to go after just one term.

”The academia environment is almost always too hot or toxic for any VC to survive more than one term and I cannot see it happening with this one.Also, the search a VC is very hard hence the early start of the process to ensure that by January, someone would have been identified and appointed ”, ” our source said.