Lawmaker alerts nation over displacement of Gambians by Casamance conflict

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By Arret Jatta

The National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala Almameh Gibba on Tuesday raised concerns in the National Assembly over escalating violence along The Gambia’s southern frontier between Senegalese army and separatist rebels from the MFDC, resulting in growing displacement and threats to national sovereignty.

Speaking under a Matter of Urgent Public Importance, the Foni Kansala NAM said recent fighting has spilled over into Gambian territory, placing border communities at risk.

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He told lawmakers that there have been sustained fighting along the Casamance-Gambia border, since March 12 causing humanitarian consequences for Gambian citizens.

According to Hon Gibba, several villages in Foni Bintang Karani, including Jakine, Kayengha, Kamosorr, Batendeng Ajapineh, and Giffangha, have been affected, forcing families to flee their homes.

“Many displaced residents have sought refuge in nearby communities such as Sibanor, Tampoto, and Kabaocorr, while others have moved into parts of Foni Kansala, including Dobong, Burock, Sangajor, Kurundulie, and Jomokunda,” he added.

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“These are not just statistics; these are our people,” he said, describing how families have abandoned farms, animals, and daily livelihoods in search of safety.

He added that schools in the affected areas have been closed, and residents were unable to observe the recent Eid al-Fitr due to displacement and fear.

The lawmaker called on the National Disaster Management Agency to urgently provide humanitarian assistance, including food, shelter, and essential services to those displaced.

Hon Gibba also raised concern over a March 21 statement by the National Early Warning and Response Mechanism Coordinating Centre, which he said incorrectly identified affected Gambian villages as being located in Casamance. He described the claim as “false and misleading,” calling for an immediate correction and public apology.

He further informed his colleagues that stray bullets from the conflict have already crossed into Gambian communities, citing an incident in Sibanor where a family compound and a women’s garden were hit, causing damage and widespread fear.

Gibba urged the government to act swiftly to protect the country’s territorial integrity, and called on President Barrow to engage his Senegalese counterpart to ensure an immediate halt to actions endangering Gambian lives.