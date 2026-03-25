2 arrested for assault in Berending, Gunjur land dispute

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By Olimatou Coker

Police in Gunjur are investigating a case of assault linked to a land dispute with individuals from Berending.

The victim, identified as Yahya Touray of Gunjur, was reportedly attacked by a group of individuals armed with cutlasses while working on his farmland, resulting in serious injuries.

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A statement issued by the Gambia Police Force yesterday explained that the victim was initially treated at Gunjur Health Centre and later referred to Brikama Major Health Centre.”

Police spokesman Modou Musa Sisawo, said the case is related to a land dispute between the two communities.

He further explained that following a swift intervention, two suspects Babucarr Jammeh, 50, and Fatou Saidy, 31, both of Berending were arrested and are currently in custody assisting with investigations. One additional suspect, Ousman Jatta, remains at large.

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“The situation in the area remains calm, with police presence maintained. Community leaders and youth groups have also engaged in dialogue, calling for restraint and peaceful coexistence,” the police PRO said.