GRA trains journalists on new digital tax system

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By Arret Jatta

The Gambia Revenue Authority on Tuesday held a day-long training for journalists on its upcoming Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS) at the Senegambia Beach Hotel, aimed at strengthening media understanding of ongoing tax reforms.

The training brought together over 35 journalists from various media houses under the Network of Financial and Tax Reporters, with support from the World Bank.

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In his opening address, Commissioner General of GRA Yankuba Darboe described ITAS as “a comprehensive, secure, web-based platform designed to revolutionise how we collect taxes in The Gambia.”

He said the system will digitalise core services, allowing taxpayers to register, file returns, and make payments online. “This reform is about better serving taxpayers and strengthening transparency and efficiency,” he noted.

Darboe stressed the role of journalists in the success of the initiative. “Your voice, your platforms, and your influence will be instrumental in ensuring taxpayers are informed, prepared, and confident in using the ITAS system,” he added.

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The system is expected to reduce compliance burdens, limit human error, and improve revenue collection through a transparent digital process.

Delivering remarks on behalf of The Network of Finance and Tax Reporters journalists, Abdoulie Nyockeh Bah said the training was timely and necessary.

“The essence of this forum is to equip journalists with the requisite knowledge to report accurately and efficiently on the ITAS project,” he said.

Bah added that the engagement followed a request by the network for more capacity-building on tax reporting and digital reforms. “This initiative will benefit both the GRA and the media in promoting accurate dissemination of information on taxation,” he noted.

He also highlighted the importance of collaboration, saying journalists play a critical role in educating the public and supporting national development.

The training forms part of GRA’s broader stakeholder engagement strategy as it prepares to roll out ITAS nationwide.