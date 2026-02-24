NFSPMC spends record D1.7 billion to buy groundnuts

- Advertisement -

The Government of the Gambia through the National Food Security Processing and Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC) has spent a colossal D1,766,160,285.14 to purchase the groundnuts of Gambian farmers in the last trade season.

According to official disbursement and sector reports, the government paid over D1.5 billion to buying farmers’ nuts at a farm‑gate price of D38,000 per tonne, a rate that has in recent seasons stood significantly above prevailing world market levels.

In the on-going and recent seasons, this has translated into record outlays: more than D1.7 billion worth of nuts purchased from farmers nationwide and, in earlier cycles, purchases alone hitting the billion‑dalasi mark, separate from fertiliser and subsidy spending.

Sector insiders say the D1.7 billion spent is “unprecedented in the history of the groundnut trade,” a statement backed by multiple seasons in which government and its marketing arm moved from the D500 million range to billion‑plus dalasi commitments as production and prices climbed.

The NFSPMC latest report highlighted delivery progress, which explains the rationale for withholding additional float from seccos that have not yet reached the minimum delivery threshold of 95.6%.

“As at 18th February, 2026, a total of D417,440,000 had been disbursed to contracted private traders for the purchase of 10,436 metric tonnes of clean (screened) farmers’ stock, in addition to payments of D1,348,720,285.14 made to CPMS, bringing the total value of groundnut purchases to D1,766,160,285.14,” the report outlined.

The report also confirmed NFSPMC’s continuous support for groundnut intake from seccos and its sustained commitment to maintaining efficient logistics operations across the value chain.

Farmers from key groundnut belts across the country confirmed that payments, largely processed through seccos and supported by new digital systems, have been far timelier than in previous seasons.