NHRC ASKS POLITICAL LEADERS TO DESIST FROM DIVISIVE STATEMENTS

By Omar Bah

The chairman of National Human Rights Commission, Emmanuel Joof, has urged political leaders to desist from making divisive utterances and focus on fostering national unity.

Addressing a training on hate speech organised by the Commission for representatives of the Independent Electoral Commission and the Inter-party Committee, Chairman Joof said: “As we move towards the 2026 presidential elections, the NHRC also wish to remind all political leaders and their parties and politicians of the Peace Accord they signed and to tone down their rhetoric and conduct their affairs in a peaceful manner and desist from utterances that are divisive with the potential of fanning the flames of disunity and hatred.”

The IEC, IPC, CCE and CSOs, he added, all play a pivotal role in strengthening “our democracy and cultivating an environment where we all live in peace and harmony despite our differences”.

“Together, we can make a significant impact by promoting a culture of respect, dignity, and mutual understanding. I encourage you to engage actively, share your insights, and learn from one another as we work towards a common goal. In conclusion, let us remember that our efforts today will contribute to a more inclusive and harmonious society. By equipping ourselves with the knowledge and skills to prevent hate speech, we are taking a crucial step towards a future where every individual is valued and respected,” he added.

Hate speech

Chairman Joof said hate speech refers to any form of communication, whether spoken, written, or behavioral, that belittles or discriminates against individuals or groups based on attributes such as race, ethnicity, religion, gender, sexual orientation, disability, or other characteristics.

“It aims to incite hatred, violence, or prejudicial actions, undermining social harmony and perpetuating inequality and division. The dangers of hate speech cannot be understated. It undermines social cohesion, fuels discrimination, and can incite violence. It also affects individuals and communities, and thereby perpetuating divisions and harming the very fabric of our society,” Joof said.

He added that the UN has observed that over the past 75 years, hate speech has been a precursor to atrocities, including genocide perpetrated by the Nazis on the Jews, in Rwanda against the Tutsis to Bosnia in Cambodia and in Myanmar against the Rohingya Muslim population.

“As individuals and institutions dedicated to fostering inclusivity, respect, and understanding, it is imperative that we address hate speech proactively and comprehensively. Our workshop today is designed to provide you with a robust framework for identifying, preventing, and responding to hate speech not only in your respective workplaces but in your advocacy and awareness raising mandates,” he said.

The training focused on several key areas such as understanding hate speech, legal and ethical frameworks, best practices for prevention, incorporating anti-hate speech measures into projects, building resilient of communities, collaboration and partnerships.

Though not connected, Mr Joof’s comments could not have come at a better time with President Barrow coming under heavy criticism for comments directed at opposition leader Ousainu Darboe that most Gambians judged as unwarranted and unpresidential.