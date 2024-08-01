GT Board loses motion to delay reinstatement of staff ‘wrongly’ dismissed

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Attempts by the Gambia Tourism Board to delay the reinstatement of a staff court said was wrongly dismissed has failed after the High Court rejected the board’s stay of execution suit.

The employee, Lamin Bojang, had sued GT Board for wrongfully terminating his contract in 2022 and won the case after the court declared his dismissal as “wrong, unlawful and of no effect” and awarded him a cost of D30,000, in addition to an order for him to be reinstated.

However, the GT Board filed an appeal at the Appeal Court to challenge the High Court ruling to reinstate and compensate Mr Bojang and followed it up with a motion to stop the execution of the judgement pending the hearing and determination of the case by the Appeal Court.

But Justice Sidi K Jobarteh has rejected the stay of execution motion. Lawyer Ida Drammeh represented the GT Board, while Bojang was represented by Lawyer Sheriff K Jobe.