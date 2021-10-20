NHRC consults NAMs on human rights recommendations

Aisha Tamba & Oumie Bojang

The National Human Rights Commission over the weekend organised a consultative meeting with the Standing Committee of the National Assembly on human rights recommendations and constitutional matters.

The two-day consultative meeting was supported by the British High Commission in The Gambia. It aims to build capacity of lawmakers in dealing with human rights and constitutional matters.

Speaking at the meeting, Emanuel Daniel Joof, the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission said the NA Committee plays a pivotal role in ensuring that the constitutional and fundamental rights and freedoms are respected, protected, and fulfilled by the state and its agents.

“And the international commitment of the state is translated to national realities through domestication into our national laws for better enforcement,” he said.

He said the NHRC reports directly to the National Assembly for the work it carries out, and the standing committee on human rights and constitutional matters.

He said the two bodies require frequent interface considering the important role the National Assembly has in the independent body.

Representing the British High Commissioner, the Deputy High Commissioner Joshua Colebourne said they are pleased to support the Commission to strengthen human rights in The Gambia.

He urged the NHRC to exercise oversight in ensuring the government fulfills its human rights obligations.

“This can only be achieved with compliance, compatibility of bills and subsidiary legislation with international human rights standards.”

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Mariam Jack Denton, said the lawmakers will “stay true” to the course of justice and protection of human rights in all aspects in The Gambia.