NHRC renews commitment to advancing human rights on 75th anniversary of UDHR

By Alagie Manneh

The National Human Rights Commission has yesterday released a statement reaffirming its commitment to advancing human rights in The Gambia.

The statement came as the rights body joined the global community in observing the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

Signed by the chairman Emmanuel Joof, the NHRC statement reads: “The UDHR has been pivotal in shaping a comprehensive framework for human rights protection, evident in constitutional provisions worldwide, including Chapter 4 of the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia, as well as international, regional treaties, conventions, and domestic legislations. This framework spans a broad spectrum of rights, encompassing vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, children, older persons, women, indigenous peoples, migrants, and more. On this momentous occasion of the 75th anniversary of the UDHR, it is imperative that we reflect on the progress achieved and rededicate ourselves to the pursuit of a world where every individual enjoys dignity, justice, and freedom. Achieving this noble goal demands collective action, unwavering commitment, and a recognition that the promotion and protection of human rights are not merely legal obligations but moral imperatives. Our commitment must leave no one behind. In the words of Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the architects of the Universal Declaration, “Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home.” It is in our daily actions, conversations, and advocacy that the principles of dignity, justice, and freedom can genuinely be realized for all.

“As we mark this significant milestone, the National Human Rights Commission reaffirms its commitment to boost human rights standards in The Gambia and to nurture a culture of respect for rights and freedoms guaranteed by the rule of law.

The UDHR was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly on December 10, 1948, in Paris, France, and it stands a monumental document in the annals of human rights. It came about following the conclusion of the Second World War and the establishment of the United Nations. Today, the UDHR is universally acknowledged as a standard of achievement for all nations, setting forth fundamental human rights encompassing civil, political, economic, social, and cultural dimensions.”