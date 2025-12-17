NHRC updates Barrow on human rights situation 

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) paid an annual courtesy call on President Adama Barrow at the State House in Banjul yesterday, to brief him on its mandate, activities and the state of human rights in the country.

According to a press statement from the NHRC, the Commission specifically highlighted progress made in complaint handling, detention monitoring, and engagement with security services, human rights education and advisory support to Government.

The NHRC commended the president’s leadership in maintaining an open civic space and constructive engagement with human rights mechanisms.

However, the Commission also drew attention to persisting challenges, including detention conditions, socio-economic rights, land-related issues, accountability expectations, and the protection of vulnerable groups.

“The Commission emphasised the need for strengthened collaboration and sustained financial and logistical support,” the statement added,

In response President Barrow reaffirmed his support for the NHRC and its independence, reiterating his political will to continue advancing human rights, democracy and good governance in the country.

The NHRC described the meeting as a significant step in promoting human rights and democracy in The Gambia and hoped that it will lead to further progress in these areas.