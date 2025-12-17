Parties asked to file briefs as judgement looms in PIU shooting case

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The High Court in Banjul has directed the state and defense to file their final written briefs in the case of Ousainou Bojang and her sister Amie Bojang, who are standing trial for their alleged roles in the killing of PIU officers in September 2023.

This directive came after Amie Bojang concluded her testimony, denying any involvement in helping her brother escape to Cassamance.

At yesterday’s sitting, presiding judge Justice Ebrima Jaiteh declared that the counsels of the accused are given 28 days to write and file their written brief of agreement, with the prosecution too to send its briefs not later than 28 days after receiving that of the defense .

The assistant registrar of the court is directed to ensure that the amount of proceedings is timed and that reviews are made at the request of the accused persons at a reasonable fee for production of those documents. The case was adjourned to the 27th day of February 2026 when the date will be set for judgement.