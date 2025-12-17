Kenya, Nigeria universities face off in Sir Dawda Jawara Moot final

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Africa Nazarene University of Kenya has won the sixth edition of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Human Rights Moot court competition after defeating the University of Benin from Nigeria in the final held in Banjul.

The competition was organised by the National Human Rights Commission and brought together the two universities to argue cases on the theme of climate change and human rights in Africa. Proceedings were heard before a panel of judges chaired by Justice Patrick Gomez.

The final took place on Thursday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre and coincided with the commemoration of International Human Rights Day.

The moot court is a flagship programme of the NHRC aimed at strengthening human rights education by providing university students across Africa a platform to develop written and oral advocacy skills. This year’s focus aligned with the Commission’s objective to advance economic, social, cultural, and environmental rights.

Vice Chairperson of the NHRC, Jainaba Johm, said the competition has continued to grow since its establishment and has been held at the international level for the fourth consecutive year. She noted that human rights education remains central to the Commission’s mandate under the Act of Parliament that established it in 2017.

Fourteen universities from across the continent took part in the competition following the submission and assessment of written memorials.

Professor Olaolu S Opadere, Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of The Gambia, said the finalists emerged after a rigorous review process, with Africa Nazarene University and the University of Benin advancing from the semi finals held last week.

Professor Opadere said participation by institutions from Nigeria, Kenya, Rwanda, and The Gambia highlighted the international character of the competition, noting that all finalists this year came from outside the host country.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in The Gambia, Karl Fredrick Paul, said the moot court provides a platform for young legal minds to engage with contemporary human rights challenges, including the effects of climate change on vulnerable communities.

Justice Isatou Jallow Sey of the high court of The Gambia said the competition reflects the growing link between climate change and human rights, while also honouring the legacy of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara as a leading African human rights advocate.