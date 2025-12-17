VP Jallow hails ChildFund’s collaboration with gov’t

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Vice President of The Gambia, Muhammad BS Jallow, has lauded ChildFund’s collaboration with the government, stating that it is making a real difference in the lives of children and communities. He made these remarks at the Aflatoun Research Dissemination Workshop held at Metzy Residence, organised by ChildFund The Gambia in collaboration with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Aflatoun International, University of Utrecht, and University of The Gambia.

“The partnership has been instrumental in empowering children and communities, equipping them with essential life skills and knowledge.”

The Aflatoun program has been integrated into the national curriculum, providing children with social and financial education, and enabling them to make informed decisions about their lives.

A recent randomised controlled trial has shown the positive impact of the programme, demonstrating its effectiveness in improving the lives of children and communities.

“ChildFund has been a true ally in our mission to empower children and communities. Your collaboration with the Government of The Gambia is making a real difference, and for that, we say thank you.”

Musukuta Komma-Bah, Country Director of ChildFund The Gambia stated: “Today marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to empowering children and educators through social and financial education, building life skills that will shape a brighter, more sustainable future for our communities.”

Louise Moses Mendy, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education said the integration of social and financial literacy into the school curriculum is a vital step towards equipping children with the skills and knowledge necessary for success in the 21st century.

Dr Willama Jabang, Deputy Vice Chancellor at the University of The Gambia added: “This initiative aligns with our national ambition to transform the education sector and equip learners with competencies relevant for the 21st century.”

He said the government recognises the importance of investing in the education and empowerment of children, as outlined in the Recovery-Focused National Development Plan (2023-2027).

He added that the integration of social and financial literacy into the school curriculum complements the basic and secondary education policy, emphasising quality learning, skills development, and values that strengthen national cohesion and economic growth.