Gambia, Unicef host dialogue on child rights

By Olimatou Coker

The Government of The Gambia, in partnership with Unicef, recently convened a 2-day high-level dialogue between public and private sectors across the region, aimed at advancing child rights and sustainable development.

The event, held at the SDKJ International Conference Center in Bijilo, brought together key stakeholders from government, private sector, and development partners to explore innovative solutions and foster strategic partnerships.

The dialogue focused on promoting child rights, including access to quality education, healthcare, and protection from exploitation.

The event aimed to harness the creativity, resources, and innovation of the private sector to complement government leadership and civil society action in achieving sustainable development.

Karl Frederick Paul, UN Resident Coordinator stated: “This gathering is not only about policies and projects, it is about responding to the aspirations of our children. The UN family stands ready to support The Gambia in harnessing the creativity, resources, and innovation of the private sector to complement government leadership and civil society action.”

HE Takeshi Akamatsu, Ambassador of Japan said supporting children, protecting their rights, and strengthening their learning environment is the cornerstone of any nation’s development.

“The government of Japan will continue to support collaboration between the Gambian government, UNICEF, and the private sector.”

Baboucarr Boye, Minister of Public Service said: “This is an innovative way of engaging with a view to addressing the needs of children, particularly in developing countries. The involvement of the private sector is crucial in delivering services to Gambian children and ensuring they receive quality education and good healthcare.”

For her part, Fatou Kinteh, Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare said the future of The Gambia is shaped not by chance, but by choices “we make for our children and adolescents”.

“Investing in children and youth is investing in the present and future of our nation.”

The dialogue emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in advancing child rights and sustainable development.

Minister Kinteh said protecting children and children’s rights is a shared responsibility, requiring collaboration between government, private sector, and civil society.

“Investing in children and youth is crucial for national stability and development, and is a key driver of economic growth and prosperity.”