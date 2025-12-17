UN resident coordinator calls on Gambians to champion human rights

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Karl Frederick Paul, the UN Resident Coordinator in The Gambia, has urged all stakeholders to champion the rights that sustain everyday life. In a press release on Human Rights Day 2025, he emphasised the importance of promoting dignity, justice, and equality for all.

The UN’s country representative reminded Gambians that dignity begins at home, in communities, and in daily choices.

- Advertisement -

This year’s theme, “Our Everyday Essentials”, highlights the fundamental rights that shape daily lives, including healthcare, education, clean water, food security, justice, and freedom.

The Gambia has made progress in strengthening democratic governance, expanding civic participation, and advancing women’s and children’s rights.

However, challenges persist, including gender-based violence, harmful traditional practices, climate vulnerability, and inequalities affecting marginalised communities.

- Advertisement -

The UN country representative called on all Gambians to renew their collective commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of all people.

He emphasised that human rights are not abstract ideals, but fundamental conditions that shape daily lives and are essential for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The UN continues to support national institutions, civil society organisations, and communities to strengthen access to justice, expand health and education services, and advance peacebuilding processes.”

Karl encourages all partners to build a society where every person can access the essentials for a dignified life.